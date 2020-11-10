

Tina Marie Murphy, 74, of Sour Lake, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at De Tar Healthcare System in Victoria.

She was born October 6, 1946, in Beaumont, to the late Henry Ford Wiggins and Billie Marie Kelley. She had lived in Sour Lake, and was a homemaker and member of Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Sour Lake.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Murphy, son, Christopher Dewees Michael. Grandson, Blake McCorvy, and great grand-daughter Kelly Grace Rudisill.

Those left to cherish her memory are; son, Bobby Dewees and wife Shelley of Kirbyville, daughter, Debie Martin of Kirbyville. Brothers, Larry Wiggins and wife Pat of Port Arthur, Mike Wiggins of Ganado, TX. Sisters, Darlene Tristan and husband Donnie of LaWard, TX Paula Votaw of Sour Lake, Sharon Shanell of Oklahoma City, OK. Grandchildren, Tonisha Royer, Lakresha Rudisill, Cody Dewees, Dillon Dewees, Brayden Stanley. Great- grandchildren, Shaylie, Katy, Kaleb, Kanaan, Callie, Eden, Zoey, Linkin, Acelee Jo.

A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Sour Lake.with Reverend Russell Hennigan, Reverend Faustino Navarrete, and Reverend Michael Williams officiating. Graveside and committal service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Davis cemetery in Jasper.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November, 9, 2020, starting at 9:30 A.M. at Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Sour Lake.

Honoring Tina as pallbearers will be Cody Dewees, Dillon Dewees, Kevin Rudisill, Jason Royer, Trey Tristan, Brayden Stanley.

Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Tristan, Thomas Votaw, Shane Haygood.

