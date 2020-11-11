Johnna Kay Jefferies, 57, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1963, in Baytown, Texas to Jesse Thomas Green and Opal Fay McCleskey. Johnna worked construction, and was also a beautician. She enjoyed playing games on her phone and taking care of her plants. Johnna loved spending time with her family, especially when she got to babysit her grandchildren. Johnna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Opal Green, and Shirley Ulrich and Marlin Scott.

Johnna is survived by son, Glendon Craig Gray and wife Rachael Michelle Gray; son, Jay Jerome Jefferies; sisters, Nancy Pigford and husband Mike, Ellen Nelson and husband John, Barbara Eggleston and husband Pat, and Cindy Crow; grandchildren, Hailey Michelle Gray, Harlee Grayce Gray, Mason Kyler Gray, Bentley Karson Gray, Preslee Lynn Gray, Natalie Alexis Jefferies, and Aliyanna Ava Jefferies; and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00am on Thursday, November 12, 2020, with services to follow at 11:30am. in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home.

