Donna Anne Gant Key is survived by husband, Dana Key, sister, CJ Gant, brothers, Daniel and Gary Gant, daughter Elizabeth Butler, grand-daughters Megan Butler, Shianne, and Saige Willingham, great-grandaughter Skylar Butler, and great-great grandaughter Adelyne.

Services

Graveside Service Thursday

November 12, 2020

12:00 PM

Magnolia Park Cemetery

FM 1008 (East Clayton Street)

FM 1008 (East Clayton Street)

Dayton, TX 77535

Cemetery

Magnolia Park Cemetery

FM 1008 (East Clayton Street)

Dayton, TX 77535

