Vera Lee Myrick Porter, 93, of Hardin passed away on November 8, 2020 at home. Mrs. Vera was born September 8, 1927 in Moss Hill, Texas to parents Charles Samuel Myrick and Emily Greer Myrick.

Vera and Carlton moved to Hardin in 1979 and built their retirement home. She and her family had previously lived in Baytown. She was a member of the Hardin United Pentecostal Church for 30 years and had most recently attended New Work Family Worship Center.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlton; her children, Carlton and Larry; her siblings, Lola Mae, Henry, Minnie, Clifton, Zeffie, Lillian, Jack, Marvin and Joy Nell. She is survived by her grandchildren, Carlton, Brent, and Joe; great-grandson, Cameron; sister, Odessa; nieces, Neeta and Wanda; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Vera will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

