Traffic alert: FM 1960 west of Dayton to shut down intermittently overnight

Motorists traveling on FM 1960 tonight may be impacted by work on the Grand Parkway between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson, the closure is being done so that crews can set two overpass beams for the Grand Parkway where it will cross FM 1960. The beam placement will also impact traffic on CR 605 Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

“There will be 15-20 minute intermittent shutdowns of FM 1960 when the beams are in the air to be set. Once the beam is set, traffic will move through and then be stopped again when the next beam is ready to be set,” Wilson said.

Eastbound traffic on FM 1960 may use FM 686 as a detour. Westbound traffic will need to seek another route or wait for the duration of each beam placement.

Construction of Segments H and I-1, which are located in Liberty County, and Segment I-2 in Chambers County are expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. The Grand Parkway, also known as SH 99, is a 180-mile highway that is composed of 11 segments that travel through seven counties that circle the Houston metro area.

The Grand Parkway was a project 50 years in the making. It was designed to improve mobility, reduce congestion and accommodate demographic and economic growth in the greater Houston area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

For more information on the Grand Parkway, go online to https://www.sh99grandpkwy.com/

