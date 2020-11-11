City of Dayton honors local military veterans

Military veterans were treated to a free lunch in recognition of Veterans Day on Wednesday in Dayton. The luncheon was sponsored by the City of Dayton with the assistance of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and Dayton High School Marine JROTC cadets.

By the time the event kicked off at 11 a.m., cars were lined up through the Dayton Community Center parking lot and onto S. Cleveland St. Amanda Wilson, who manages the community center for the City of Dayton, was pleased to see so many veterans had shown up for the event since it was changed to a drive-thru luncheon from a sit-down meal due to COVID-19.

City of Dayton administration and staff, and Dayton Chamber of Commerce staff pitched in to hand out meals at the Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Dayton Community Center. The event was changed this year to a drive-thru meal system due to COVID-19. Pictured left to right are Jessica Sims, executive director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Councilman Andy Conner, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, Community Center Director Amanda Wilson and Councilwoman Sherial Lawson.

“I was really worried that with us not having the big production we normally have that people might not show up. Obviously, judging by the line of cars stretched into the street, I shouldn’t have worried,” Wilson said.

The veterans who spoke to Bluebonnet News say they were honored that an event was still being held despite the challenges that the pandemic has created for everyone.

The entire event was sponsored by the City of Dayton.

“We didn’t go out for sponsors this year due to the fact that so many businesses are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown. The city instead chose to bless the community and its businesses by paying for the meals. It also helps our local restaurants with the extra business,” Wilson said.

Veterans and their guests picked from chicken sandwiches from Subway, fried chicken lunches from Chicken Express, hamburger steak meals from Dayton Diner, chicken quesadillas from Los Compadres, slice beef plates from Mike’s BBQ, seafood gumbo from Texas Seafood and Steakhouse, and stuffed baked potatoes from Pappy’s Barbecue.

To the veterans, Wilson offered her gratitude for coming to the event and, more importantly, for their service to the nation.

“Thank you all for your service. Our country would not be what it is without you,” she said.

Councilwoman Sherial Lawson visits with Jerry and Joann Miller (Joann is not pictured) as the couple made its way through the line for free meals at the Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday at the Dayton Community Center. The Millers were also representing their son, Kevin, who is buried at the Houston National Cemetery. Kevin died on May 18, 1995, at the age of 33.

Jerry and Joann Miller posted their photos and one of their late son, Kevin Miller, on their vehicle as they drove through this year’s Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck takes “orders” from military veterans at the City of Dayton’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon. This year, the sit-down meal that is typically held in honor of local veterans was switched to a drive-thru system due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tammy Alexander and Jessica Sims prepare bags of food for veterans and their guests at the City of Dayton’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday at the Dayton Community Center.

Rene Valdez, the IT technician for the City of Dayton, helped organize meals that were handed out to veterans and their guests in recognition of Veterans Day on Wednesday at the Dayton Community Center.

Cars were lined up through the Dayton Community Center parking lot and onto S. Cleveland St. for the Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon. Veterans and their guests were given their choice of seven different meals that were prepared by seven local restaurants.

Korean Veteran Melvin Doucette and his wife of 68 years, Tommie, enjoyed a free luncheon courtesy of the City of Dayton on Wednesday in celebration of Veterans Day.

