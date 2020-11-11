Liberty swears in returning councilmen, mayor

Three returning members to Liberty City Council – Neal Thornton, Dr. David Arnold and Chipper Smith – and Mayor Carl Pickett took their oaths of office at the start of the Liberty City Council meeting on Tuesday. Municipal Court Judge Mike Little administered the oaths before a packed council chamber.

Councilmen Thornton, Arnold, Smith and candidate Ed Seymour vied for three at-large positions during the Nov. 3 general election, which was postponed from May due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

While Seymour had the fewest votes and therefore did not get elected, he ran an honorable and respectable race, which was pointed out by Mayor Pickett.

Council members and the mayor are elected to two-year positions. The elections are staggered so that only three council seats are up during any election.

The remaining council members are Dennis Beasley, Libby Simonson and Diane Driggers.

More on this meeting will be posted later today on Bluebonnet News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

