Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 10, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2020:

  • Braden, Caleb Shane – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Garcia, Cesar Enrique – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Lanham, Mandy Lynn – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed
  • Martinez, Josue Ivan Cleto – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – Grand Larceny
  • Morse, Michael Charlea – Assault/Family Violence
  • Pontious, Sean Michael – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
  • Stepp, Ashley Renee – Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt
