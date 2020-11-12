Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2020:
- Braden, Caleb Shane – Driving While Intoxicated
- Garcia, Cesar Enrique – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Lanham, Mandy Lynn – Speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed
- Martinez, Josue Ivan Cleto – Driving While Intoxicated
- Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – Grand Larceny
- Morse, Michael Charlea – Assault/Family Violence
- Pontious, Sean Michael – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
- Stepp, Ashley Renee – Rider Not Secured By Safety Belt