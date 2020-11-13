Dona Gay Brown, age 72, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born October 28, 1948 to Mr. Donald Newton Gay & Mrs. Helen Ellis Gay in Baytown, Texas.

Dona was kind, generous and thoughtful to those she loved; qualities necessary for a matriarch to guide her large, extended family. She loved patiently and unconditionally. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her the greatest happiness and joy in life. She devoted herself to being ready, willing and able to be part of each milestone in their lives.

She loved hosting family gatherings, especially during holidays that brought the entire family together for food, fellowship and laughter. She would spend her mornings sipping coffee on the patio while listening to the birds in the trees and her evenings reading around the fire pit with her husband when weather permitted. She enjoyed traveling and made countless memories throughout the U.S. with her lifelong friends and classmates.

Faith drove every decision Dona made. She was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church to which she devoted her time and energy volunteering.

Dona graduated from Cleveland High School in 1967 and was a proud member of the Royal Braves Marching Band. Dona attended Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State Universities. She retired after 17 years of service to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System as the Executive Assistant to the Executive Director. She was a life-time member of the Walker County Fair Association where she served on multiple committees and was also a life-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Larry D. Brown, and her children, Wendy Davis Ingram (Mike), Chrissy Brown Mafrige-Cogdell (Blake), Jim Bob Davis (Jackie), Jeannie Brown Anderson (Douglas), Justin Lee Davis (Staciy), Rebecca Brown Watts, Ashley Brown Bullock (Bobby) her 18 grandchildren: Erin & Kaitlin Ingram, Dustin, Stephen (Amber) & Dylan Price, Cameron (Abbie) & Kelsey Cogdell, Jamil Coleman (Lyndsie), Christian Adams (Michael), Ethan & Natalie Anderson, Landen Tamlin, Korben & Karleigh Davis, Hunter & Daniel Watts and Brennon & Addisyn Bullock as well as 14 great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she touched. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother, Joseph Harold Gay, and her grandson, Christopher Parrish Barrow.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14th from 1:00-2:00 PM with a memorial service and internment immediately following.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

