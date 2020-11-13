Donald Ray Shauberger, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 peacefully with family by his side. He was born May 27, 1941 in Liberty, Texas to Clifford and Laura Shauberger.

As a young man, Donald was inspired by the TV show “Highway Patrol” to pursue a lifelong career in law enforcement. He worked in law enforcement for over 40 years. During that time, he worked for Liberty Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, where in 2003 he retired as Chief Deputy Sheriff. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and unable to be at home, Donald moved to Forever Young Home in Groves where he decided to go back to work. He was the “Sheriff” in town and his caregivers were his “Deputies” and “Dispatchers”. They went along with every command and listened to every story, which kept him in his element and comfortable.

Donald was a sweetheart of a husband, loving father, fun Paw Paw, caring brother, and a kind friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Laura Shauberger; brothers Eugene, Gleason, and James Shauberger; sisters Gertrude Ainsworth and Letha Reeves; infant daughter Laura. Donald is survived by Naomi, his loving wife of 57 years; children Charlotte (Tommy) Braquet, John (Carla) Shauberger, and Regina (Chet) Tackett; eight beloved granddaughters Brittnie, Jessica, and Morgan Braquet, Rachel and Emily Shauberger, Shaina, Erin, and Anna Tackett, and great grandson Everest Fort; brother Howard (Polly) Shauberger, sister Blanche (Glen) Cupit; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers of the Forever Young Home in Groves, Hospice Plus, and Home Instead. Also the family would like to extend a special thanks to the Liberty County Sherriff’s Office for their involvement in Donald’s life and service.

Visitation for Donald will be held 10a.m. – 12p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty. A Rosary will begin at noon with funeral services to begin at 12:30p.m. Interment will follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Braquet, Chet Tackett, Sean Hagan, James Prochazka, Richey Ewing, and Aaron Ewing. The funeral service will be Live Streamed at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com for those who would like to attend virtually.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

