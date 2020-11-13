Derrell Keith Hart, 60, of Batson, Texas passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Keith was born on March 17, 1960, to Frances Towlin and the late Grady Jeff Hart in Liberty, Texas. Keith was a retired oilfield construction worker. He loved to four wheel, hunt, camping, playing dominoes, and forty-two. Keith loved animals. He loved his dogs, Anna and Katie and also enjoyed riding his horse, Old Paint. Keith always made sure to spend time writing a heartfelt message on birthday cards. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Keith is preceded in death by his father, Grady Jeff Hart.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Frances Hart, his wife of 35 years, Stacy Hart of Honey Island, Texas; son, Aaron Keith Hart of Honey Island, Texas; brother, Kevin Hart of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Karen Hart Roeling of Hardin, Texas; brother-in-law, William Roeling of Hull, Texas; sister-in-law, Carrie Nugent and husband Albert of Honey Island, Texas; nephews, Jerod Nugent, Dustin Nugent, Billy Roeling II, Cody Roeling; nieces, Brandy Sellers, Victoria Roeling; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church 42803 Hwy 105 Batson, Texas 77519 with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Batson, Texas from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Keith as pallbearers are Billy Roeling II, Cody Roeling, Scotty Hart, Tommy Bennett, Jeffery Hart, and Butch Wade Hart.

Honorary pallbearers are William Roeling, Dennis Hart, Randy Bennett, Ernie Bennett, Albert Nugent, Jerod Nugent, and Dustin Nugent.

