The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 11, 2020:

Crawford, Elmer Wesley II – Evading Arrest or Detention

Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Hockett, Wade – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief

Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Terroristic Threats

