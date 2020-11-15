Cleveland Chamber pedals to success with third annual Rock-n-Ride

Cyclists from all across the greater Houston area came to Cleveland Saturday to experience the beautiful landscapes in neighboring San Jacinto County in the third annual Rock-n-Ride Cleveland, an event organized by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

Cyclists gather Saturday morning for the Rock-N-Ride bike ride, an annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. The street in front of CBS Furniture in Cleveland served as the starting and finish line.

Emergency Hospital System, which has two locations in Cleveland, was the principal sponsor for Rock-N-Ride, an annual event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. Employees of the hospital also gave up their time to work the registration desk at the event.

The approximately 130 cyclists who signed up had their pick of a 51-mile ride or a 28-mile ride, circuitous paths that took them through the Sam Houston National Forest. The rides began and ended outside of CBS Furniture, 502 N. Washington Ave., in Cleveland. Along the way, they were met by Chamber volunteers at comfort stations, where they could take a break and enjoy a snack before cycling on.

After the ride, cyclists were treated to food, music and goodie bags.

While the event is only in its third year, it has grown in popularity and numbers among cyclists. For last year’s Rock-n-Ride, the weather was brutally cold and 80 cyclists participated.

This year’s event was sponsored by Emergency Hospital Systems, Anne Vickery and Associates Realty, City of Cleveland, CBS Furniture, Veritex Community Bank, Oliver J. Bell Unit, First America Homes, Livingston/Cleveland Pediatric Clinic, Austin Bank and Vulcan Materials Company.

Volunteers who gave up their time to help the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce with the annual Rock-n-Ride event on Saturday gather for a group photo just after the cyclists took off on their rides. Organizations like chambers of commerce depend on volunteers to host such events.



Law enforcement officers from Cleveland Police Department and the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office helped ensure the safety of cyclists participating in Saturday’s Rock-N-Ride in Cleveland.

Wanda Campbell, administrative assistant for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, helps a cyclist get signed in for the annual Rock-n-Ride on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Cleveland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

