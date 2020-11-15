Repair the Breach continuing to feed hungry in Cleveland

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. It’s a time for families to gather for turkey, stuffing and desserts, but for many struggling families, it’s a time of insecurity as food is scarce and money is limited.

In order to ensure that families in need are able to celebrate Thanksgiving, Repair the Breach Ministries, a non-profit organization in Cleveland, on Saturday gave out 55 baskets of food with all the traditional items needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

In addition to chicken, stuffing mix, pie fillings, vegetables and pinto beans, the families who signed up for assistance received additional groceries that should carry them through a few days, according to Cheryl Driver, who operates Repair the Breach Ministries with her husband, Rev. Rafael Driver.

“We have been doing this for 11 years,” said Driver. “We are funded through our community and our church.”

Funds needed for Repair the Breach Ministries’ food bank, located at 103 E. Crockett St., in Cleveland, comes from its The Rack Boutique, which Driver says is transitioning from a clothing and apparel store to the Christian Corner Bookstore in the coming weeks. The food bank and boutique are located next door to the Repair the Breach Ministries’ daycare, which helps single-parent and low-income families.

Driver said that Repair the Breach’s food bank routinely serves 50-60 eligible families per week with fresh meats, vegetables, dairy products and other food items. The food bank is open Monday through Friday, but Fridays are reserved for emergencies only.

For more information on Repair the Breach Ministries or to learn about ways to donate to the organization, go online to http://rtbm.org/ or call 281-593-3737.

