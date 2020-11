The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 13, 2020:

Acosta, Frank Andres – Prohibited Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearm

Boyles, Jeremy – Theft of Property

Everett, Randy Micah Butler – Forgery of a Government/National Document

