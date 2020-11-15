Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2020:

  • Cleveland, Mozel III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Jones, Oliver Jr. – Forgery
  • McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Theft of Property
  • Mejia, Jose Genaro – No Insurance and Displaying Fictitious Registration
  • Morgan, Dustin Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Riggs, Anthony Wayne – Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Tanner, Earl Lee – Possession of Marijuana
  • Vela, Zachary Lee – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Wright, James Leonard – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana

