Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2020:
- Cleveland, Mozel III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Jones, Oliver Jr. – Forgery
- McKinney, Sherman Jerome Jr. – Theft of Property
- Mejia, Jose Genaro – No Insurance and Displaying Fictitious Registration
- Morgan, Dustin Lee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear
- Riggs, Anthony Wayne – Displaying Expired License Plate
- Tanner, Earl Lee – Possession of Marijuana
- Vela, Zachary Lee – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Wright, James Leonard – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana
Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted mugshots for some of the people who were arrested.