Deloris Ann Jackson, 72, of Nacogdoches, Texas passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at The Bradford at Brookside in Livingston, Texas. Mrs. Jackson was born on January 25, 1948, to the late Charles Sumrall and Telka Greeson in Houston, Texas, She was a retired accounting controller for General Motors. Mrs. Jackson loved her career and afforded her the opportunity to travel. She was a member of the Pokeno Club and would look forward to spending time with her friends. She loved to play card games and board games. She enjoyed crocheting and being outdoors gardening. Nonnie loved her grandchildren, they meant the world to her. Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas were her favorite holidays spent with family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs. Jackson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Leo Jackson; brother, and granddaughter, Melanie Gore.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Machelle Renae Reyes and husband Nicolas of Batson, Texas, Kimberly Dianne Gore and husband Gregg of Nacogdoches, Texas, Valerie Lynn Spitler and husband Ronnie of Moore, Oklahoma; brother, Jim Russell Sumrall and wife Yolanda Joy of Livingston, Texas; sisters, Gloria Ladean Rethford and husband John of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Patsy Jackson and husband Carl Dean of Colmesneil, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica Browning, Alicia Reyes and husband Elic Bryan III, Lori Reyes, Jesse Reyes, Justin Stapelton, and wife Cayla, Megan Shaw and husband Brent, Kristina Blake Crystal and husband David, Hayden Spitler; great-grandchildren, Kourtney, Kloee, Cierah, Cheyenne, Coleman, Samiah and Maisyn.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Felps Cemetery in Thicket, Texas with Pastor Phil Love officiating.



Honoring Mrs. Jackson as pallbearers are Justin Stapelton, Hayden Spitler, Jesse Daniel Reyes, Nicolas Reyes, Gregg Gore, Ronnie Spitler, and Carl Dean Jackson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deloris Ann Jackson please visit our Tribute Store.

