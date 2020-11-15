Charles Raymond Millard, 87, of Beaumont, passed away November 12, 2020, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, TX. He was born February 5, 1933, in Hardin, to the late William Charles Millard and Bessie Burks. Charles was a U.S. Air Force veteran who faithfully served his country. He loved to fish and enjoyed being out doors.



He is preceded in death by, sisters, Essie Mae Hendrickson, Clara Ann Segovia, Shirl Diane Eason, Linda Jean Egan. Brother, Justin Edward Millard; and son Griff Ray Millard.



Those left to cherish his memory are; sons, Charles Ronnie Millard and wife Lisa of Cleveland; Terry Glenn Millard and wife Sharon of Cleveland; Jonathan Ray Millard of Las Vegas, NV. Daughters, Brenda Millard Anderson and husband John of Cleveland; Christine Reye Millard of Lumberton and a host of loving family and friends. Grandchildren: 16, great-grandchildren 24, and great-great-grandchildren 2.



A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & and Family Chapel of Batson.



Honoring Charles as pallbearers are Griff Ray Millard Jr, William Shelby Millard, Kevin Terna, Trey Terna, Trevin Terna, Ryan Snell.



Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Millard, Robert Robinson, Brandon Dowden, Bryan Bissell, Peyton Kirchner, Dillyn Millard, Ethan Millard, Gage Robertson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Raymond Millard please visit our Tribute Store.

