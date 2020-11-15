David Kenneth Parish, better known as “Kenney”, 68, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Anahuac. He was born on July 1, 1952, in Livingston, Texas to the late Carolyn Elizabeth Grimm, Betty and John Howard Parish, Sr.

Kenney, also known as Peanut to those who’ve been around for some time, worked as surveyor and engineer tech for Chambers County for more than 42 years before his retirement in February of this year.

Kenney was a loving husband, dad, paw paw, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a caring, dependable, and extremely cautious man. A jokester, funny to a fault, and often times sarcastic, yet quirky in his own way. Kenney enjoyed the simple things in life. You would find him piddling with projects, planting plants or trees in random places in his yard, or detailing vehicles. He would keep accurate charts of to-do lists, check the air pressure and oil in vehicles before any trips two times, perhaps three, he acknowledged everyone as individuals showing each person the best version of him. He loved his time with his children, but his grandkids had been completely stealing his heart since 1997. But the one area in his life that he never shifted from was the attention, concern, compassion, and love for his wife Cindi. Kenney did everything in his power to assure security and happiness for her. Completely devoted to fulfilling her. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Kenney was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Howard Parish, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 38 years, Cynthia “Cindi” Miranda Parish; his children Beth Parish Till of Anahuac, Derek Parish and wife Amy of Baytown, Britni Parish-Sonnier and husband Ryan of Anahuac and Tori Parish of Austin; his grandchildren Kade, Kullen, Emily, and Kye Till, Rynli, Braylei, and Catelyi Sonnier, Ellie and Elijah Grimm Parish and grand dog Arlo Parish; his siblings Carol Parish Ford and husband Craig of Spring and Ronald Parish and wife Kayla of Conroe and the wife of the late John Howard Parish, Jr. Linda of Anahuac and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Portwood, Robert Portwood, Brad Wilber, Luciano Palacios, Brian Abshier, and Rex Tunze. Honorary Pallbearers are Ryan Sonnier, Rice Baker, Alex Miranda, Avel Miranda, and Kevin McClung.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, Anahuac, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the First Baptist Church Anahuac, 405 Magnolia Avenue S, in Anahuac, with Bobby Hall and Pastor Shawn Buser, officiating. There will be a private graveside service for the family in Anahuac Cemetery.

