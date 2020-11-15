Shianne Nicole Stewart, age 24 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born February 2, 1996 in Houston, Texas to parents John Stewart and Shawn King. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, John Stewart; and aunt, Shayde King.

Survivors include her parents, John Stewart and Shawn King; grandparents, Cynthia Strickland, C.W. and Helen King, and Shirley Stewart; great-grandmother, Janice Hayden; sister, Sieanna Stewart; uncle, Wayne Stewart and wife Kathy; dog, Aniyah; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

