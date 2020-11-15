James Howard Talkington, 83, of Liberty, passed away at his home on November 11, 2020. James was born April 22, 1937 in Verden, Oklahoma to parents Jess J. Talkington and Ruth Otey.

Memorial service for Mr. Talkington will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton.

James was retired from Schlumberger Oilfield Service in Liberty with many years of service as a petroleum engineer. He also served as a constable for Liberty County Sheriff Office.

He was a firearm and coin collector. He bought and sold firearms and enjoyed target practicing. James also enjoyed hunting and fishing. James was a member of Cornerstone Church in Liberty.

James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Marie Talkington of Liberty; son Kyle Hampton and his wife Lisa; granddaughter Meridith Villegas and husband Gonzalo; great-grandchildren Callie and Samuel Villegas; grandchildren in love Brandon and daughter Skylar, Cortney and Logan Sumrall, their mother Amanda, and numerous other family and friends.

