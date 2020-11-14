LCSO: Child run over by vehicle near Plum Grove

A desperate 911 call to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher at approximately 6 p.m. Friday put several emergency personnel in action. The caller is a mother who said she had just run over her 4-month-old daughter and was taking her to a Houston hospital in her personal vehicle.

An ambulance met the mother and child at a parking lot in Montgomery County where the baby and her mother were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment of the child.

According to lead Patrol Investigator Deputy Ben Garcia, there was initially a language barrier with the mother while talking to the dispatcher creating a situation with scant information.

Due to the fact the mother was also transported to the hospital with her child, Dep. Garcia has not been able to interview the mother to obtain all the facts of this tragic case.

“However, Dep. Garcia was able to talk to witnesses at the scene at 2020 RD 3548 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County where the family lives. Although the investigation is preliminary, it appears the mother got into her car and put the vehicle in ‘drive. Then accidentally drove forward and ran over her daughter who was sitting in a swing in the front yard of their home,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor in an emailed statement.

At that point, the mother reportedly called the sheriff’s dispatcher and briefly described what happened, telling the dispatcher she was driving her baby to the Houston hospital.

“A correct medical evaluation of the child’s injuries is not known at this time but Dep. Garcia said it appeared the child may have had serious head injuries. Due to the fact the mother is unavailable at the hospital, the investigation will be ongoing in an effort to obtain more details,” DeFoor said.

