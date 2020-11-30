LCSO: Infant struck by car has died

The 4-month-old child who was struck by a vehicle driven by her mother earlier this month has died.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox said the child died on Friday, Nov. 27, as a result of the injuries she suffered when she was pinned in her swing set by her mother’s vehicle on Nov. 13 at her home at 2020 CR 3548 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision near Plum Grove.

No charges have been filed against the mother at this time; however, the case will be referred to the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office for a review.

In the original information shared by the sheriff’s office, Capt. Ken DeFoor explained that there was initially a language barrier with the mother while talking to the dispatcher, providing only “scant information.” The accident was reported to the sheriff’s office through a 911 call. First responders, including the sheriff’s office and an ambulance, met the mother and child in a parking lot in Montgomery County from which the baby and her mother were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

According to DeFoor, it appears the mother got into her car and inadvertently put the vehicle into drive, causing her to strike the child as she sat in a swing in the front yard of the family’s home.

The child suffered a head trauma, DeFoor said. Bluebonnet News has requested the names of the mother and child, but that information has not been provided at this time.

See original article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

