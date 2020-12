Liberty County Judge Jay Knight has lifted the burn ban for Liberty County as a result of the recent rains.

The judge’s office issued an advisory reminding people to continue obeying all of the TCEQ statutes regarding outdoor burning.

Click this link to read more about the statutes: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/assets/public/legal/rules/rules/pdflib/111b.pdf

