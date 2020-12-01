Ricky Dean West, 64, of Longview, Texas passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX. Ricky was born on October 26, 1956, to the late Lester West and Ruby Thorson in Liberty, TX. He was a retired Manager Supervisor with Exxon Mobil working in the oil and gas industry for many years. Mr. West proudly served as a Chamber County Reserve Deputy. He loved working on hot rods. He was a great golfer, par handicap. He enjoyed playing the guitar. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. West is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Dylan West.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Jeremy West of Warren, TX; daughter, Jynifer DeYoung, and husband, Bobby of Winnie, TX; sisters, Kathy Smith, and husband, John of Bronson, TX and Sherry Ardoin and husband Randy of Winnie, TX; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 7 P.M at Faith and Family Funeral Services with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Faith & Family from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Cremation services to follow.

