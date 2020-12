The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 27, 2020:

McElhaney, Donald Burton Jr. – Driving While License Invalid

Perrin, Stuart Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Samilo, Dakota James Ray – Violation of Bond or Protective Order and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Strickland, David Benson – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

