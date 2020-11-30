Law enforcement appreciation parade set for Saturday in Hardin

The Hardin Lions Club and the City of Hardin will host a law enforcement appreciation parade in Hardin on Saturday, Dec. 5, with the parade kicking off at Hardin High School at 3 p.m.

Due to concerns about the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a pancake supper that was planned at the high school following the parade has been scrapped. Instead, all law enforcement officers are invited to pick up a free Mexican dinner that the Lions Club and local sponsors are providing at Los Compadres Restaurant in Hardin.

While the Hardin Lions Club had intended for the event to feature speakers, that also has changed, said Bonita Davis, former Lions District Governor and a spokesperson for the Hardin chapter.

“We want everyone to feel free to come to the event and show their appreciation for law enforcement while socially distancing and staying safe,” Davis said.

Parade entries will not be solely law enforcement vehicles, though local agencies are expected to participate. Businesses and individuals also are invited to decorate their vehicles and take part. No entry fee is required.

The parade route will start at Hardin High School, travel south on Berry Road past Hardin Baptist Church. It will turn east on CR 2352 and then turn north on CR 2058. From there, it will cross over FM 834, then turn west on CR 2016 and back on to Berry Road to return to the high school.

Bluebonnet News will provide coverage of the parade on Saturday.

