3 arrested on drug charges, including Cleveland man

A Cleveland man and two others were arrested Friday by Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constables after a traffic stop investigating possible drug activity.

The driver, Christopher Jay Johnson, 32, of Conroe reportedly was asked by Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Loucks to exit the vehicle due to a strong drug odor emanating from the car, according to a report from Capt. Dan Zientek, a spokesperson for the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office.

“When Christopher exited, he took off running. Deputy Loucks’ canine partner, Rambo, was released from the vehicle, and chased and apprehended Christopher Johnson,” the statement reads. “Deputy Loucks took Johnson in custody.”

Brooks, Michael James

Lissette Elvira Guevara

Christopher Jay Johnson

He received medical treatment at the hospital for the dog bite before being booked in at the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies, who came to assist, detained the other occupants of the vehicle – Michael James Brooks, 43, of Cleveland, and Lissette Elvira Guevara, 34, of Houston.

“During a search of the car, a handgun was found in the vehicle along with baggies, scales, and drugs. There were numerous prescription medications along with methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, and THC. A fugitive recovery badge was found along with body armor,” the statement continues. “A review of surveillance video showed the other occupants at the time of the pursuit had removed another handgun and an AR-15 rifle and concealed it nearby.”

Johnson was found to have two parole violation warrants for aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon.

All occupants were charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, a first-degree felony. All three were booked in at the Montgomery County Jail. Johnson is being held without bond. Bond for Guevara is set at $25,000 and for Brooks, it was set at $15,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

