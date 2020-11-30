2 killed in four-vehicle crash west of Moss Hill

Two people were killed and three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on SH 105 just west of the Trinity River bridge near Moss Hill around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 56-year-old man from Cherokee County, Texas, and a 72-year-old man from Beauregard Parish, La., died in the accident. Their names are being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.

The Cherokee County man was traveling westbound in a 2020 BMW when he veered into oncoming traffic. Willoughby said it appears the man was attempting to pass another vehicle when he was hit by an eastbound 2009 Ford Mustang driven by the Louisiana man. The collision caused the BMW to go airborne and sail over the guardrail. The vehicle came to a rest about 25 feet down on its roof.

Two other vehicles traveling eastbound were unable to avoid the collision. A 2020 Chevy Equinox, driven by 32-year-old Ashley Perimon, no address listed, and a 2004 Chevy Silverado, driven by 52-year-old Derek Cormier, of Cleveland, were in the third and fourth vehicles.

According to Willoughby, the vehicle that the Cherokee County man had attempted to pass was not involved in the crash.

“They didn’t have any collision damage. As a non-contact unit, we don’t put any information in the report for them,” Willoughby explained.

The Cherokee County man was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish. The Louisiana man was transported by ground ambulance to HCA Houston in Cleveland where he died. Two passengers in the Chevy Equinox – a 15-year-old female and 34-year-old Geoff Carr, no address listed, were seriously injured as was Cormier. All three were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to Willoughby, Perimon and an 8-month infant were not injured.

Willoughby said this accident, like so many others, was an unnecessary tragedy.

“So many times, the rush you feel you are in does not save you as much time as you believe. Why put your life and the lives of others at risk to save 10-15 minutes? It’s completely unnecessary,” he said. “With all the distractions in vehicles these days from cell phones and navigation systems, it’s even more imperative that you pay attention to the vehicles around you and drive defensively.”

