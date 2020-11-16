Large grass, woods fire reported in Cleveland

Several fire departments are battling a large grass and woods fire in Cleveland that broke out on Monday.

The fire is between the areas of Pin Oak Road and Morgan Cemetery Road, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson.

The fire has quickly spread from five acres to 10 acres and is now threatening some homes on Pin Oak Road.

Anderson said that fire trucks and crews have been positioned at the homes to try to keep the fire from burning the structures.

Right now, there are five fire agencies responding to the fire, including Cleveland, Tarkington, Plum Grove, Porter and East Montgomery County. The Texas Forestry Service also will be assisting with creating fire breaks.

There are no evacuation orders in effect at this time, but please continue to monitor Bluebonnet News for updates.

