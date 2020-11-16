Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2020:

Conger, Frank Dale – Disorderly Conduct

Day, Kathy Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Gore, Darick Ralph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Cesar Sanchez – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

Nava, Brandon – Criminal Trespass With Deadly Weapon

Patterson, Ronald Lynn – Public Intoxication

Senesac, Marcus – Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Note: Not all of the mugshots were available for the people listed. Without any clear reason, some mugshots are posted by the jail while others aren’t. Bluebonnet News has reported the problem to the sheriff’s office as it now oversees the jail.

