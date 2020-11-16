Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 14, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 14, 2020:

  • Conger, Frank Dale – Disorderly Conduct
  • Day, Kathy Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Gore, Darick Ralph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Cesar Sanchez – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
  • Nava, Brandon – Criminal Trespass With Deadly Weapon
  • Patterson, Ronald Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Senesac, Marcus – Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Note: Not all of the mugshots were available for the people listed. Without any clear reason, some mugshots are posted by the jail while others aren’t. Bluebonnet News has reported the problem to the sheriff’s office as it now oversees the jail.

  • Conger, Frank Dale
  • Day, Kathy Ann
  • Gore, Darick Ralph
  • Hernandez, Cesar Sanchez
  • Patterson, Ronald Lynn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.