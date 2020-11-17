Juanita Faye Alexander, age 88 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born January 15, 1932 in Liberty County, Texas to parents Riley Lynn Tanner and Pearl Elizabeth Tanner who preceded her in death along with her husband, L. T. Alexander.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Kay Alexander Barnett; son, Thomas Mitchell Alexander; sisters, Lynne Elizabeth Tanner Galloway; brother, Charles Edward Tanner; grandchildren, Joshua Alexander, Seth Alexander, Raymond “T” Barnett, John Thomas Barnett, and Carissa Faye Barnett; great-grandchildren, Luke Alexander, Elijah Alexander, Titus Alexander, Sophia Barnett, Ford Barnett, Nicholaus, Laurelei and Cameron Cox; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other cherished family members and faithful friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

