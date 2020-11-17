Jerry Duff Sr., age 76, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1944 to parents Joe Elton Duff and Mildred Burch Duff.

Jerry was a lifelong citizen of Liberty and successful business owner of South Liberty Seafood. In 1972, Jerry began his career as a commercial fishermen and his passion for the seafood industry began. This passion inspired his family to follow his lead and make it a family business. His children spent many days assisting their dad in his fish market. Even after passing his legacy on to his children, he spent much time on his boat in the Trinity River catching blue cat. It’s true what they say – Fishermen never retire.

When he wasn’t fishing, Jerry enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, Westerns (Gunsmoke), and church on TV. He was a fantastic cook who loved cooking for friends and family. He had a huge heart and a giving spirit. He cherished his grandchildren. Jerry will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Martha Duff. Martha was a helpmate and owner of South Liberty Seafood alongside Jerry. The community of South Liberty has been greatly influenced by their leadership. He leaves behind to cherish his memory son Jerry Duff Jr. and wife Tammy; daughter Terri Mullenax and husband Andy; daughter Angela Swor and husband Tommie; son John Duff and wife Becca; daughter Rebecca Owens and husband Allen; son Claude Morris Gilbert; brother Billy Duff and wife Mary Etta; sister Sharon McGinnis; brother Terry Leon Duff and wife Gladys; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services for Jerry will be held 10AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Light House Church of Moss Hill, 17283 Hwy 146 N. Moss Hill, Texas. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

