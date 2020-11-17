Edward Lynn Wells, 67, of Daisetta, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Katy, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Wells was born on December 29, 1952, to the late Edgar Lee Wells and Norricerene DeBarge in Liberty, Texas.

Mr. Wells was a retired Chief Mechanic at Mobil Oil Corp. He loved to work and was very proud of his accomplishments. He was a lifelong resident of Daisetta, Texas, and lifelong member of Daisetta, UPC / Life Point Church. Edward held several offices in the City of Daisetta including, Mayor of Daisetta, City Council member of Daisetta, and Fire Chief of Daisetta Fire Department. He was currently an active board member of Life Point Church and HDVFD in Daisetta. He and his family would volunteer at the voting stations during election time, but the proudest position Mr. Wells held was being a devoted husband and a loving father. Mr. Wells never met a stranger and genuinely loved people.

If you knew Edward you had a friend in Christ forever. He loved motorcycles, listening to cajun, blue grass, country, and southern gospel music. Mr. Wells will be greatly missed by all who loved him, but his legacy will continue on with his loving children and family.

Mr. Wells is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Lee Wells and Norricerene DeBarge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving, and devoted wife of 25 years, Anita Lynn Wells of Daisetta, Texas; sons, Jerome’ Lynn Wells and wife Wendy of Daisetta, Texas, Marque Austin Wallace and wife Alex of Midland, Texas, Justin Kyle Wallace and wife Tess of San Antonio, Texas, Zachary Bryant Wallace and wife Jordan of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, Ethan Lynn Wells of Daisetta, Texas, Michael Lynne Wells of Daisetta, Texas; daughter, Alyssa Lynnae’ Wells of Daisetta, Texas; brother, James Robert Wells and wife Paula of Kinder, Louisiana; grandchildren, Kortlyn Wells, Alyson Wells, Madyson Wells, Connor Wallace, Audrey Wallace, Stiles Wallace, Savannah Wallace, and many loving relatives with a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 am at Life Point Church 505 Utah, Daisetta, Texas with Pastor Bradley Davis officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Life Point Church from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Interment will be held at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Mr. Wells as pallbearers are Jerome’ Wells, Marque Wallace, Justin Wallace, Zachary Wallace, Ethan Wells, Alyssa Wells, and Michael Wells.

Honorary pallbearers are James Wells, Jason D’ Augerau, Randy Cochran, HDVFD ESD 32 Fire Board, Sonny DeBarge, Johnny Slack, Clayton Nugent, and Peter Broussard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

