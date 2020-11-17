Elbert James Latham, 62, of Rye, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, June 17, 1958 in Rosemead, California to James Walter Lee Latham and Jacquline Lee Rose Latham, both of whom have preceded him in death. Elbert was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Lee Latham. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years Patti Latham; sons, Michael James Latham and wife Laci, William John Latham and wife Jennifer, Frankie Lee Latham and wife Sharon; brothers, Michael Jerome Rusell and wife Karen, Billy Banks; sister, Wendi Reeves and husband Mark; grandchildren, Aaden, Alisha, Morgan, Mikie, Bobbie, Hailey JoAnn, Dixie, Emilie, Billy, Arion, Avery, TJ; great-grandchild, Payton Grace; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

