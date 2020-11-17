Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 15, 2020:

Allen, Vernell Jerod – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Glenn, Mike Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication

Gomez, Jose Victor – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramirez, Crystal Marie – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and No Safety Belt for Child

Rocha, Ciro Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Sindle, Matthew Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Sosa, Jose Agapito Alvares – Assault/Family Violence and hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Villarreal, Destiny Leanne – Driving While License Invalid

