Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 15, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 15, 2020:

  • Allen, Vernell Jerod – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Glenn, Mike Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Gomez, Jose Victor – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ramirez, Crystal Marie – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and No Safety Belt for Child
  • Rocha, Ciro Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Sindle, Matthew Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Sosa, Jose Agapito Alvares – Assault/Family Violence and hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Villarreal, Destiny Leanne – Driving While License Invalid
