City of Cleveland unveils new Duncan Ave. sign

For more than 50 years, James D. Duncan and his wife, Johnnie, resided on Field Ave. in Cleveland. In September, the Duncan family petitioned the City of Cleveland to rename Field Ave., a three-block street between Nevell St. (FM 787) and Vine St., in honor of James D. Duncan Sr. The council approved the request and signs were ordered.

On Nov. 10, 2020, an unveiling ceremony for the new street signs was held with the Duncan family at the corner of James D. Duncan Sr. Street and Linea Alfred St. Like the Duncans, Alfred was a longtime resident of the Cleveland community. She died in October 2013 at the age of 109.

James D. Duncan died in 1988. His wife, Johnnie, passed in 1996. In their community, the Duncan home was a safe and happy place for friends, family and children to gather. Mr. Duncan is credited with providing transportation for employees of Brown and Root Company, making it possible for the breadwinners in his community to support their families.

“Many of the members of these families have gone to to represent the City in professional sports, doctors, lawyers and many other industries,” a press release from the City of Cleveland reads.

Once the street sign was in place, there was time for a selfie with Councilman Danny Lee, Police Chief Darrel Broussard and Mayor Richard Boyett.

In addition to the Duncans’ family and friends, the unveiling ceremony was attended by Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Councilman Danny Lee, Councilman Fred Terrell, Councilwoman Marilyn Clay, City Manager Bobby Pennington, Police Chief Darrel Broussard and EDC Director Robert Reynolds.

The new intersection of Alfred and Duncan streets

Public Works employees for the City of Cleveland attach a new street sign at the corner of Linia Alfred and James Duncan Sr. Ave. on Nov. 10. Duncan Ave. was previously known as Field Ave.

