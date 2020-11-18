Jeanette Marie Kinser Kruger, 91, of Anahuac, Texas passed away on Wednesday , November 11, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1929 in Crowley, Louisiana, to Ollie and Pearl Richard. She was later raised by Clyde and Letta Kinser of Anahuac. She enjoyed checking in with friends and family and talking on the telephone. Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, MawMaw, sister and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Fred Kruger, parents Clyde and Letta Kinser and her mother Pearl Darbonne Richard. Brothers Edmond “Butch” Richard, Jim Richard and Percy and Dorothy Kinser.

Jeanette is survived by her children Rick Kruger and wife Andrea, Victor Kruger and Reta Etie. Grandchildren, Chase Kruger and wife Kari, Colton Kruger, Parker Kruger and Nicholas Etie. Great-grandchildren Emerson and Bennett Kruger. Her sisters Dr. Geneva Johnson and Sylvia Mayeux.

Serving the family as Pallbearers will be Randy Van Deventer, Cody Van Deventer, Nicholas Etie, Chase Kruger, Tracy Lippe and Rick Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby McClelland, Joe Valigura, Parker Kruger and Colton Kruger.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with a celebration of Jeanette’s life to follow at Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S.Main St. Anahuac Texas 77514. Interment will follow at Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac Texas.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to : AISD PO Box 638, Anahuac, Texas 77514. Kruger Memorial Scholarship Fund should be noted on check or a note attached.

