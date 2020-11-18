Mary Kathryn Davis, 63, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, January 9, 1957 in Cleveland, Texas to Jack Clark and Joy Carruth Clark, both of whom have preceded her in death. Mary was also preceded in death by her children, Joe Lynn Jones and Jay Lynn Green. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Micheal Davis; sister, Sandra Gardner; grandchildren, Rebecca Fussell, Michael Green, Cody Parsons, Derrick Parsons, Elyssa Green; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

