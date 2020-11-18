Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 16, 2020:

Brandt, Rachel Leeann – False Report to Peace Officer

Diaz, Marcus Anthony – Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Gilbert, Bobby Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Newcomb, Justin Riley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Plake, Trisha Leigh – Public Intoxication

Rindfuss, Joshua Lee – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, Lisa Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of Marijuana

Tucker, Joshua Dean – No Driver’s License

Note: Some of the mugshots for this report are missing because they have not yet been posted by the county jail. The sheriff has been made aware of the problem.

