Barbara Ann Bazzoon, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born April 2, 1940 in Davis Hill, Texas to parents Dave and Mary Stricland who preceded her in death along with her husband, John Raymond Bazzoon; daughter, Mary Bazzoon McFarland; and brother, David Strickland.

Survivors include her son, John Bazzoon and his wife Julianna; brother, Billy Strickland; grandchildren, Barbara McFarland, Jesse McFarland and his wife Cristin; beloved dog, Tilley; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

