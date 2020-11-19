Rita Marlene Bennett, 57, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Indianola, Mississippi on March 21, 1963 to parents Charles Hutchins and Juanita Long.

Rita was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Holcomb, biological father Charles Hutchins Sr., husband and love of her life Quindell Bennett and husband Rusty Scruggs. She leaves behind to cherish her memory father Donald Holcomb; daughter Juanita Reed and husband Randy; granddaughters Kayla, Megan and Riley; sisters Wanda Hutchins, Patricia Hutchins and Marie Fuson; and brother Charles Hutchins. In addition, she leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

“Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal but love leaves a memory that no one can steal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

