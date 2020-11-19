Marian Jane Whitley, age 84, of Anahuac, Texas, passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Marian died as she lived – with deep faith and loving surrender to her first love, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Marian was born in Humble, Texas on December 19, 1935, to the late Alton Ray (“Catfish”) and Wilma Merritt. After spending her school years in Anahuac, Marian attended Baylor University, majoring in Music. She used her love of music in faithful ministry, serving over the course of her lifetime both vocally and as the organist at First Baptist Church Anahuac, especially enjoying her leadership of the Love Notes.

Marian not only used music to give testimony to her faith in Christ but also served for many years with Laity Renewal Ministries and Christian Women’s Club, as well as a staff member at Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Quick to give a reason for the hope that was within her, Marian was well-known for her vast collection of butterfly pendants, using these to initiate conversations with others about one of her favorite verses, 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” She lived this truth in her daily life – whether as a business owner, Bayside Community Hospital Board member or friend – touching countless lives in the process. Family and friends were indeed Marian’s passion and delight. She loved to host and entertain and had numerous wedding showers and parties in her home.

Marian is survived by her high school sweetheart, best friend, and husband of 63 years, Hall Wood Whitley, III; as well as by her two sons: Randy Whitley (wife, Tracey) and Worth Whitley (wife, Nancy). Relishing her role as “Nana,” she is also survived by her four grandchildren – Katie, Amy, Blair, and Travis; and seven great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply as her family was her pride and joy. A prayer warrior til the end, Marian’s worn prayer bench gives testimony to a life spent interceding for others, misunderstanding full well the words penned by C.S. Lewis, “I must make it the main object of life to press on to that other country and to help others do the same.” Welcome to that “other country,” Marian Jane Whitley, good and faithful servant.

The family is requesting that all friends and family members outside of the immediate family, please attend the graveside service by LiveStream ONLY. This would be the desire of Mrs. Whitley in that the health and well-being of her friends and family were the mission of her life.

In lieu of your attendance, please go to the Tribute Wall on the Sterling Funeral Home website: http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com and honor her with your words which will be collected and produced in a book for Hall and the family. Cards or letters may also be dropped off or sent to First Baptist Church, Anahuac, and will be included in the book.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley in Glenwood Springs which were the hands and feet of Jesus every step of the way of drawing Marian home to the Lord. Their mailing address is Hospice of the Valley, 883 Grand Ave. Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, and please be sure to include Marian’s name with your contribution.

