Joseph Lee Fain, 74, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1946, in Bassett, Virginia to Lee Landley Fain and Lillian Christine Manning Fain. Joseph was a warmhearted gentleman who loved life and being surrounded by others. He would sit outside on his porch to get fresh air and watch the cars drive by. Joseph will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lillian Fain; and brother-in-law, Harry Nolan.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Peggy Fain; children, Tammy Finn, Joseph Lee Fain Jr., Dawn Bowen, Renee Fain, David Fain, and David Handy; grandchildren, Grayson Bowen, Ava Bowen, Alyssa Fain, Marissa Fain, Ciera Fain, and Sidney Fain; great-grandchild, Adalyn Fain; sisters, Patricia Nolan and Linda Fain; brothers, Timothy Fain and Douglas Fain; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

