Robert Lee Rawlinson, 72, of Hardin passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, TX. He was born in Liberty, TX to the late Clifford Rawlinson and Willie Mae Wells-Rawlinson. He is preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Wayne Rawlinson, and brother-in-law Charles Luquette.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Theresa Rawlinson of Hardin, TX; son, James Rawlinson of Baytown, TX; daughter, Cindy Moss and husband Tevis Moss of Batson, TX; grandchildren, Sarah and Gracie Hughes of Batson, TX, Jada and Lane Moss of Onalaska, TX; one great-grandson, Owen Hughes of Batson; his brothers, Raymond Rawlinson and wife Margaret of Katy, TX, and Jakie Rawlinson and wife Bess of Liberty, TX; sisters, Barbara Solis, Wanda Luquette, May Sanders and husband Harold all of Daisetta, TX; sister-in-law Mary Howell of Tacoma, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving friends and family.

Robert was raised in Daisetta and has resided in Hardin for the last 35 years. He served in the United States Army. He spent most of his career as a process operator in chemical plants and later was self-employed as a farmer. He enjoyed his work on his land in Hull. He was happiest when he was improving his land and tending to his livestock. He loved to hunt and would never pass up an opportunity to hunt in new places. He also enjoyed cheering on his friends and family at sporting events.

A service of remembrance will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services with Fr. Ross Waggoner officiating, interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. A gathering of Mr. Rawlinson’s family and friends will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Services.

Honoring Mr. Rawlinson as pallbearers are Tony Rawlinson, Jeremy Rawlinson, Josh Rawlinson, Nathan Ramon, Jordan Nolan, Zachary David. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Price and Seth Stearns.

We ask all who come to honor the life of Mr. Rawlinson to practice social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines along with local and state mandates, which includes a face covering, to protect the family and others in attendance.

