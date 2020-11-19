Sonja Rene Baldridge, 51 of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Baldridge was born on June 13, 1969, to Harvey Owens and Brenda Skinner in Grinnell, Iowa. She was an escrow officer for Tarver Abstract Title Company in Liberty. Sonja had a heart of gold and was a faithful friend to all. She never met a stranger and her smile left a lasting memory with all who knew her. She was always doing the right thing and never once took or asked for credit. Sonja’s daily routine was making sure her parents were always taking care of whole heartily. She had a deep love for her family and especially her grandkids who called her Nana. Nana and her grandkids sure did like playing pranks and jokes on the love of her life Daniel who they call Pawpaw. Sonja enjoyed taking motorcycles rides with Daniel and enjoying life while eating crawfish. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her but, her legacy will continue on through her family.



Those left to cherish Sonja memory are her loving husband of 32 years, Daniel Baldridge of Liberty, Texas; parents, Harvey and Brenda Owens of Lavon, Texas; sons, Jeremy Baldridge and wife Jennifer of Liberty, Texas, Josh Baldridge of Nevada, Texas; brother, Justin Owens of Rusk, Texas; grandchildren, Tara, Kaslea, Hunter, Addisen; her doggie, Loretta; many loving family members and a host of friends.



A Service of Remembrance will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Clayton Taylor officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Faith and Family Funeral Services Inc. from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm.



Honoring Sonja as pallbearers are Jay Overbay, Aubree Freeman, Johnny Zetik, Johnathan Kirkham, Frankie Gaston, and Cody Howell.



Honorary pallbearers are Paul Yesenosky and Eric Moore. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sonja Rene Baldridge please visit our Tribute Store.

