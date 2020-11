The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 17, 2020:

Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Runyons, Everett Woodrow – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

White, Russell Allen – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Wilson-Harrell, Elizabeth Susan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: The mugshot for Everett Runyons is not available at this time.

Morgan, Amanda Leigh

Wilson-Harrell, Elizabeth Susan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook