Jean Marie Stevens

Jean was born September 17th 1957 in Benton Harbor, MI. She went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020, in Baytown TX.

She is survived by her Husband Troy Stevens JR of Daisetta; Parents Jerry and Patricia Elkins Of Missouri; Brother and Sister in law David and Debra Elkins of Missouri; Son clint Stevens of Daisetta; Daughter and Son in law Tonya and David Simoneaux; grandchildren Alicia Stevens of Arkansas; Dylan Stevens of Arkansas; Robert and Lacie Whittaker of Dayton; Miranda Whittaker of Dayton; Amber Howell of Liberty; Bryan Howell of Daisetta; James and Jessica Ellis of Liberty; Desiree and Kelsey Worthy of

Liberty; 10 Great Grandchildren and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Jean has been a resident of Daisetta the last 40 years. She was employed at Walmart for 20 years. She has been retired for four years. She enjoyed many hobbies such as sewing, cross stitching, painting, cooking, and baking. She enjoyed sharing her finished pieces with friends and family. She left us with many good memories and left behind a piece of herself with all of us and she will be greatly missed.

