Robert Ernest “Bob” Ellisor of Evergreen passed gently into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Conroe. Robert was born April 30, 1925 in Evergreen, TX to parents Ernest Mulkey Ellisor and Ida May Mabry. As a child, Robert developed a love of the land and the animals God placed here, helping his father farm, using horses and mules to cultivate the land and harvest crops. Robert became a member of the Evergreen Methodist Church at an early age and was a life-long member in what is now Thee Evergreen Congregational Church. A farmer, rancher and carpenter, Robert led a life of faith and example: hard-working, kind and loving, compassionate with integrity.

Robert graduated from Coldspring High School in 1942, worked for Armour Packing and Lockheed Aircraft, and was then drafted for WWII military service in the Army Air Force. During training, Robert was stationed in Pratt, KS where he met his future bride, Betty June Reed. Trained as a B29 gun turret mechanic, Robert served on the island of Guam in the Pacific until 1946.

After WWI ended, Robert returned home to Evergreen and married Betty June Reed in 1948. He participated in the Veteran’s Ag program and operated a dairy with his father Ernest until 1966 when he began raising Hereford cattle. For many years he also took care of neighbors’ cattle and worked on the Hooper ranch.

Helping to build the Evergreen community, Robert and June were founding members of the Evergreen Community Center, converting Robert’s elementary school building for community-wide use. Robert was also on the founding board for the San Jacinto County Fair – helping to build the first rodeo arena, bleachers and exhibit building. Robert served ten years on San Jacinto County’s ASCS Committee. In 2012, Robert was honored by San Jacinto County Fair Association as Grand Marshal of the annual Christmas parade. He was honored in 2014 by San Jacinto County Farm Bureau as their longest tenured member since 1948. Robert also served as a member of the Coldspring School Board of Trustees for 17 years.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Walter and Merta Strait Reed, by his beloved wife of 59 years Betty June Reed Ellisor, his brother James Douglas Ellisor, sister Ida May Ellisor , sister Myrtle Elsie Ooley and husband Roy Layton Ooley, and his wife’s brother MarVaughn Reed and wife Beulah.

He is survived by daughters Judy (Stan) Schreiner and Lynn (Bryan) Harvey; grandchildren Sara (Luke) Maier, Susan (Matt) Wagner, and John Mark (Felicia) Harvey; great-grandchildren Rebecca Maier, Allison, Haddie and Jo Harvey, and Clara and Matt Wagner. He is also survived by his wife’s sisters Jean (Sam) Bailey of Pratt, KS and Marcy (Gene) Wing of Mobile, AL, and by cousins, nieces and nephews in the Ellisor, Mabry, Reed, and Strait families. Neighbors, friends and fellow church members held a special place in his heart.

Services for Robert are under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27 from 5 to 7 pm in the Chapel and Memorial Services for Robert will be at 10 am on Saturday, Nov. 28. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Community Center or Evergreen Cemetery Association at 7945 State Hwy 150 W., Coldspring 77331.

