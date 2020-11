Diane Dalman Werden, 77, of Humble, Texas, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in Dayton. She was born March 15, 1943 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to parents Marvin Dalman and Audrey Soukup.

Mrs. Werden was a former resident of Corpus Christi and had resided in Humble since 1996. She had been employed at Home Depot.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Carmen Barsh and husband Buster, James Werden, II and wife Gina, Karen Krnavek and Michael Werden; grandchildren, James E. Werden, III and fiancé Crystal Cardona, Shena Sudell, Ryan Sudell, Weston Sudell, Caitlyn Sudell,Kimberly Werden, Ashley Krnavek and Allison Krnavek and fiancé Jett Radford; six great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen Kern and husband Jack; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service for Mrs. Werden will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton.

